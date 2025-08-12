BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Maria Zeee-Wearables For Your Health? Not So Fast W/ Inesa Ponomariovaite
Tanjerea
Tanjerea
338 views • 21 hours ago

 Daily Pulse Ep 83 | RFK Jr. recently said his “vision” is for every American to be wearing a wearable device within 4 years. Has the MAHA crew explained the potential health impacts of wearables? EMF concerns? Inesa is a holistic health expert who focuses specifically on these issues. She says not only is the EMF associated with wearables, our phones, towers, etc. absolutely detrimental to our health, these devices and the frequencies in them can control our behavior and health, and is a furthering of the transhumanist agenda.

Keywords
irantrumpalex jonesrussiavaccinetucker carlsonisraelbidenkennedyputindepopulationkamala harristulsi gabbardfaucimuskmodernapfizerklaus schwabnuclear-warmaria zeeedr kirk elliot
