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CHILDREN ARE NOT TRANSGENDERED! RAND PAUL CRUSHES RACHEL LEVINE OVER CHILD GENITAL MUTILATION!!!
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170 views • February 25, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth



DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
Operation Save The Press (For Truth)! ➜ https://gogetfunding.com/operationsavethepress/
There is no such thing as transgendered children and parents who push that nonsense on their kids are committing child abuse. Senator Rand Paul recently confronted Rachel Levine (who is Biden’s pick for assistant to the secretary of health and human services) on whether to not he believes that children should be able to consent to life altering changes without the approval of the parents…Rachel can not answer the question because if he answered truthfully he would be exposed as someone who supports child abuse! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth reacts to Rand Pauls line of questioning while also explaining the need to support parental rights now more than ever!

SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
LBRY ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
YOUTUBE (meh) ➜ https://www.youtube.com/user/weavingspider

SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
Bitcoin ➜ 13oNiHUNGn9vdfv7MT5kjwe7np9bwf5ccv
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

FOLLOW:
PARLER ➜ https://parler.com/profile/DanDicksPFT/posts
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8
GAB ➜ https://gab.com/PressForTruth

Sources:

https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1352014633666711554

https://twitter.com/CalebJHull/status/1364983286251061251

https://pressfortruth.ca/transgender-logic-with-theryn-meyer/

https://pressfortruth.ca/page/2/?s=transgender+
Keywords
childrenrand paulchildgenital mutilationpress for truthcrushespressfortruthrachel levinenot transgendered
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