CHILDREN ARE NOT TRANSGENDERED! RAND PAUL CRUSHES RACHEL LEVINE OVER CHILD GENITAL MUTILATION!!!

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pressfortruth
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There is no such thing as transgendered children and parents who push that nonsense on their kids are committing child abuse. Senator Rand Paul recently confronted Rachel Levine (who is Biden’s pick for assistant to the secretary of health and human services) on whether to not he believes that children should be able to consent to life altering changes without the approval of the parents…Rachel can not answer the question because if he answered truthfully he would be exposed as someone who supports child abuse! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth reacts to Rand Pauls line of questioning while also explaining the need to support parental rights now more than ever!
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Sources:
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1352014633666711554
https://twitter.com/CalebJHull/status/1364983286251061251
https://pressfortruth.ca/transgender-logic-with-theryn-meyer/
https://pressfortruth.ca/page/2/?s=transgender+