St. Michael: A Single Religion will be Imposed, Germany and Poland will be Attacked and Betrayed!
Published 13 hours ago

Servants of Christ


Oct 30, 2023


A message from Saint Michael the Archangel to Luz de Maria on August 3rd, 2023


*Prayer intentions*

We will offer your prayer intentions in our prayer sessions.

Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻

https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.com/website


#jesus #apparition #saintmichael


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jS_lmCrxpP8

Keywords
attackedgermanypolandluz de mariast michaelprayersbetrayedarchangelservants of christsingle religiongrave events

