IS THIS A GIANT BABY OR BABY GIANT? -- NEPHILIM BABY..!!

This is truly bizarre. I would even say disturbing. It looks real. But, you know how these things go. It is the internet.Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EiNGjYtrezxy/
НИЦШ Л'ЕСТРАНЖ (ФРЭННИ)
refreshing content that is very enjoyable and useful. Please, viewers, check out this channel
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.