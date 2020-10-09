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Neurologist Griesz Brisson from Germany settles the argument on mask wearing.
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129 views • October 09, 2020
An expert on the effects of oxygen deprivation. What people do not know is that mask wearing over a longer period of time is detrimental to everyones health. Damage occurs and can not be reversed so please LISTEN. Close Caption is not perfect but the main point is still there.
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