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Durham Report: Clinton campaign lawyers paid tech company to 'infiltrate' Trump Tower [Newsmax]
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60 views • February 13, 2022
Durham Report: Clinton campaign lawyers paid tech company to 'infiltrate' Trump Tower [Newsmax]
Durham Report: Clinton campaign lawyers paid tech company to 'infiltrate' Trump Tower - Richard Grenell via Newsmax February 12, 2022
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Durham-Report--Clinton-campaign-lawyers-paid-tech-company-to-%27infiltrate%27-Trump-Tower:b?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
Clinton campaign lawyers paid tech company to 'infiltrate' Trump Tower.
@RichardGrenell
reacts to the bombshell report: "Durham has filed in court and in his filings he makes it clear that this internet company was spying on Donald Trump as President."
@CarlHigbie
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
(Get around censorship) https://instabio.cc/4021015JOnvg7
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***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo ***
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=============================
Durham Report: Clinton campaign lawyers paid tech company to 'infiltrate' Trump Tower - Richard Grenell via Newsmax February 12, 2022
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Durham-Report--Clinton-campaign-lawyers-paid-tech-company-to-%27infiltrate%27-Trump-Tower:b?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
Clinton campaign lawyers paid tech company to 'infiltrate' Trump Tower.
@RichardGrenell
reacts to the bombshell report: "Durham has filed in court and in his filings he makes it clear that this internet company was spying on Donald Trump as President."
@CarlHigbie
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
(Get around censorship) https://instabio.cc/4021015JOnvg7
TShirts for Charity
***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo ***
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512
=============================
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