The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. And One More Thing......

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub
It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!
Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!
Donate here:
It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'
I can only imagine being an apostle and able to hear Jesus' last words and instructions to the world. Are you listening today?
Parting Words: A New Commandment
Get daily devotions and more with the app:
@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz
@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3usFfFm
We love like Jesus when we serve one another.
John 13:1-17
Is there a task around the house you just can’t stand to do, yet you know it needs to be done? Maybe you find yourself looking the other way, hoping someone else will do the dirty work.
Music video credit:
The Brave - Can't Let the Devil Win
Put The Brave on your playlist
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/43sd7ze
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/4apOW6V
The Official You Tube Channel of The Brave
@theofficialyoutubechannelo1378
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf9lDqIr4ohWfS5e11o0XrA
The Rock Almighty
Part of the US Sports Network
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.