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“HUGS OVER MASKS” AT VANCOUVER CITY HALL TO BATTLE NEW DRACONIAN MANDATORY MASK MOTION!!!
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111 views • October 23, 2020
Press For Truth

pressfortruth


PRESS FOR TRUTH BANNED ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
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On Tuesday October 20th a protest was held at Vancouver’s City Hall where city councillor Sarah Kurby Yung wants to force city workers in Vancouver to wear a mandatory mask. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Hugs Over Masks founder Vladislav Sobolev about the organization, how it came about and how it seeks to stop legislation from becoming law that would force city workers in Vancouver to wear a mask.

To learn more from Hugs Overs Masks visit:
https://hugsovermasks.ca

Stay Up To Date With Dan Dicks of Press For Truth HERE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/

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BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
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HIVE ➜ https://hive.blog/@pressfortruth
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PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
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DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
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Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

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Keywords
childrenmasktyrannyvancouvercovid-19press for truthpressfortruthsociological damagehugs over masks
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