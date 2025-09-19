President Trump told he is the only person in the world to stop the starvation of children and the demolition of Gaza

President Trump when told by a reporter that he is the only person in the world to stop the starvation of children and the demolition of Gaza:

"But you do understand about Oct 7th?"

They will genocide the whole Palestinian population and still keep using the same excuse....

