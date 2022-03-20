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Jewish History in Ukrainian Maps
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54 views • March 20, 2022
Henry Abramson. 2-24-2022.
I recorded this video after Vladimir Putin delivered his February 21 speech denying the historical validity of Ukraine, a clear pretext to the invasion that began a few hours ago. This brief video provides a survey of the long Jewish presence in the region, framed in the context of maps: political, ethnolinguistic, military and social.
For recommended reading, please visit: https://henryabramson.com/recommended-reading/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PWQWCliUNXo
I recorded this video after Vladimir Putin delivered his February 21 speech denying the historical validity of Ukraine, a clear pretext to the invasion that began a few hours ago. This brief video provides a survey of the long Jewish presence in the region, framed in the context of maps: political, ethnolinguistic, military and social.
For recommended reading, please visit: https://henryabramson.com/recommended-reading/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PWQWCliUNXo
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