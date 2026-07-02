Faith without fruit is useless.

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James lesson #184 We are anchored in James 2, where the lesson is about fruit of the Spirit and production in the Christian way of life, not deeds of the flesh. We look into Galatians 5, as a look at the difference between the flesh at work and the New Nature. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!