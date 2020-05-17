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Lomanis-Madhouse 432,,Pedophilia Out Of Control,With Lyrcis
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32 views • May 17, 2020
Its a battle for the good,we aint givin no slack
and i will no take no crap from fools who sacfrifice a childs Cracker Jack
pedophilies run,white privledge so air tight and i declare,i catch some daddy fool
mess with one of mine you crossed the line
Mad House take it with you now know,we finally lost our way,
Mad house take it with you now,its generation me
Fuckin child porn,we let them play thier game,the games up,
its more than a signof the times you mess with one of mine u crossed the line
human ethics went down the toilet,the paranoia of the voiceless,
incapacitated maybe,with all you've done its time that u finally got real
mad house baby wont you take it with u the wash is over
tear down the madhouse baby,time to kick down the madhouse baby
and i will no take no crap from fools who sacfrifice a childs Cracker Jack
pedophilies run,white privledge so air tight and i declare,i catch some daddy fool
mess with one of mine you crossed the line
Mad House take it with you now know,we finally lost our way,
Mad house take it with you now,its generation me
Fuckin child porn,we let them play thier game,the games up,
its more than a signof the times you mess with one of mine u crossed the line
human ethics went down the toilet,the paranoia of the voiceless,
incapacitated maybe,with all you've done its time that u finally got real
mad house baby wont you take it with u the wash is over
tear down the madhouse baby,time to kick down the madhouse baby
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