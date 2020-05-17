Lomanis-Madhouse 432,,Pedophilia Out Of Control,With Lyrcis

Its a battle for the good,we aint givin no slack

and i will no take no crap from fools who sacfrifice a childs Cracker Jack

pedophilies run,white privledge so air tight and i declare,i catch some daddy fool

mess with one of mine you crossed the line

Mad House take it with you now know,we finally lost our way,

Mad house take it with you now,its generation me

Fuckin child porn,we let them play thier game,the games up,

its more than a signof the times you mess with one of mine u crossed the line

human ethics went down the toilet,the paranoia of the voiceless,

incapacitated maybe,with all you've done its time that u finally got real

mad house baby wont you take it with u the wash is over

tear down the madhouse baby,time to kick down the madhouse baby