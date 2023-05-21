You know people who have the "Agent Smith" programming of the Matrix. You see them every day...

In the movie, The Matrix, Agent Smith has the ability to enter any body, at any time, and that often happens when the Matrix is threatened by Neo.

This scenario is a reflection of our real world. For example, you're having a conversation with a friend/family member/partner and everything is fine until you mention something like 9/11 was inside job.

Now watch what happens, up pops the Agent Smith to replace the person you were just having a conversation with to attack you because all truths threaten the Matrix, which gives them feeling of safety, security and purpose in this "hologram" reality.

Most people have had the Agent Smith programing since birth. These programed people become the guardians of the Matrix, protectors of the narrative and enforcers of indoctrination which holds together our false concept of reality like super glue.

If you are not one of us, you're one of them.

Think critically,

Source @awakenedspecies

Thanks to Mart for Link & Jim Crenshaw for Title



