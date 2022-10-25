Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Decline, Despair, Deceit
162 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published a month ago |

The Only Policy Of The Left

* This is what the left wants for the rest of America.

* San Francisco politicians have destroyed the city for a generation.

* Libs get mad if you want to lock up criminals.

* Dem governors engaged in child abuse during ’rona.

* Pritzker’s appetite for destruction.

* Kids know more about gender fluidity than reading.

* MSM are living in a different galaxy.

* Media elites reveal how much they hate you.

* The left sold out our kids for political points.

The full versions of these segments are linked below.


The Ingraham Angle | 24 October 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6314300565112

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6314300194112

Keywords
addictionlaura ingrahamliberalismhomelessnesschild abusehigh taxesgavin newsomidiocracydestructionmental illnessprogressivismleftismideologydeceitradicalismdespairdeclinelondon breedkakistocracychesa boudinjb pritzkerhigh crimeshuttered businesses

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket