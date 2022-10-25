Decline, Despair, Deceit

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The Only Policy Of The Left
* This is what the left wants for the rest of America.
* San Francisco politicians have destroyed the city for a generation.
* Libs get mad if you want to lock up criminals.
* Dem governors engaged in child abuse during ’rona.
* Pritzker’s appetite for destruction.
* Kids know more about gender fluidity than reading.
* MSM are living in a different galaxy.
* Media elites reveal how much they hate you.
* The left sold out our kids for political points.
The full versions of these segments are linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 24 October 2022
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6314300565112