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What's the best home defense gun?
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40 views • August 21, 2019
Technically, it's the one you have! But here are a few thoughts.
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* Be sure to join the web's ONLY 100% pro-gun social community, Gun District at GunDistrict.com. It's much like Facebook, but without the discrimination against gun owners.
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