7 Seals + Book of Life - Temple of God (4/7)

In this series we've been studying the sanctuary; and one of the things that I’m trying to share is that the sanctuary and its purposes is to teach us how God is solving the problem of sin. It’s also simultaneously solving the problems of God. God has problems to resolve. Sin presented a whole set of problems that God had to resolve. This video starts by defining certain things about foreknowledge, omniscience, and predestination… what God knew and what he did about what he knew. As you’ll see, this is a topic that always gets interesting. I probably won't resolve all of your questions but I would at least like to take a leap at it. Consider these statements… God foreknew the rise of sin before anything was created; God foreknew that sin one day would come about. I believe that God has complete knowledge of all things… present, past, and future. He knew the number of the hairs on my head before I was born. And today that is a changing number every day! In fact, we read in Jeremiah 1:5 that the Lord appointed Jeremiah to be a prophet even before he was born. We read in the Book of Isaiah that the Lord knew Cyrus by name years before Cyrus was born. We read in Isaiah that the Lord knows the end from the beginning. He knows everything. And so this begs the question then: if he knew everything, why did he go about doing things the way he did? If he knew Lucifer was going to sin, why did he create him? That’s a fair question, and it's one that deserves thoughtful investigation.

