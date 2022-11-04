7 Seals + Book of Life - Temple of God (4/7)

In this series we've been studying the sanctuary; and one of the things
that I’m trying to share is that the sanctuary and its purposes is to
teach us how God is solving the problem of sin. It’s also simultaneously
solving the problems of God. God has problems to resolve. Sin presented
a whole set of problems that God had to resolve. This video starts by
defining certain things about foreknowledge, omniscience, and
predestination… what God knew and what he did about what he knew.
As you’ll see, this is a topic that always gets interesting. I probably
won't resolve all of your questions but I would at least like to take a
leap at it. Consider these statements… God foreknew the rise of sin
before anything was created; God foreknew that sin one day would come
about. I believe that God has complete knowledge of all things… present,
past, and future. He knew the number of the hairs on my head before I
was born. And today that is a changing number every day! In fact, we
read in Jeremiah 1:5 that the Lord appointed Jeremiah to be a prophet
even before he was born.
We read in the Book of Isaiah that the Lord knew Cyrus by name years
before Cyrus was born. We read in Isaiah that the Lord knows the end
from the beginning. He knows everything. And so this begs the question
then: if he knew everything, why did he go about doing things the way he
did? If he knew Lucifer was going to sin, why did he create him? That’s
a fair question, and it's one that deserves thoughtful investigation.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.