Smedley Butler: War is A Racket.

War is a Racket is a book by Maj. General, Smedley Darlington Butler, the most decorated Marine in history, denouncing the military industrial complex. The two time Congressional Medal of Honour recipient exposes war profits that benefit the few at the expense of many. Throughout his distinguished career in the Marines, Smedley Darlington Butler demonstrated that true patriotism does not mean blind allegiance to government policies with which one does not agree.