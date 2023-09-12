Create New Account
WASH, RINSE, REPEAT: COVID-911: From Homeland Security to Biosecurity – Watch Along and Q&A – James Corbett of The Corbett Report & video editor extraordinaire Broc West in The Last American Vagabond
Joining me are James Corbett, founder of The Corbett Report, and video editor extraordinaire Broc West, here for a 9/11 anniversary watch-along and Q&A of their excellent documentary titled: COVID-911: From Homeland Security to Biosecurity. Similar to our watch-along/Q&A of The Secret History of Al Qaeda documentary, we will gather beforehand for a quick introduction and then watch the documentary, only pausing briefly for comments, context, and new relevant developments, and ending with a Q&A portion where we will answer questions from the audience.

"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”

hegelian dialecticnwonew world orderone world governmentpsyoptotalitarianism9 11covidone world governanceentrapment

