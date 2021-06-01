© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2/3 of vaccinated people will get hospitalized and/or die next flu season!
Follow
1
Share
Report
281 views • June 01, 2021
(CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS) AN INTERVIEW WT DR. SHERRI TENPENNY [SOLARI SPECIAL REPORT, 25-05-2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5TSxeWHNY7s5/
https://greatgameindia.com/third-wave-two-vaccines-deaths/?fbclid=IwAR2HqJLsxL8WEBy0yzKS85LaHad8G5r17ANfTHZB2DatOH7Xy1ZBp8e4bpE
https://beforeitsnews.com/eu/2021/04/stay-away-from-the-vaxxed-it-is-official-from-pfizers-own-documents-2671454.html?fbclid=IwAR0EQiGiXxoDy7Enjs3WqCr0nBFMksjGl07j4kLFndRJe1QvqaCdvJkDei4
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5TSxeWHNY7s5/
https://greatgameindia.com/third-wave-two-vaccines-deaths/?fbclid=IwAR2HqJLsxL8WEBy0yzKS85LaHad8G5r17ANfTHZB2DatOH7Xy1ZBp8e4bpE
https://beforeitsnews.com/eu/2021/04/stay-away-from-the-vaxxed-it-is-official-from-pfizers-own-documents-2671454.html?fbclid=IwAR0EQiGiXxoDy7Enjs3WqCr0nBFMksjGl07j4kLFndRJe1QvqaCdvJkDei4
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.