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Fitness Depot Won't Serve A Customer - They Don't Know The Laws
KevinJJohnston
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19 views • December 07, 2020
Fitness depot joins the many depraved businesses out there who would rather yell and scream at customers then take their money. In capitalism, in order to succeed, you must take people's money who are willing to give it to you and then hand them over the product that they ask for.

When you deny people access to your business and then pursue to insult them, you do not get their money.

It's bizarre that I'm the one that needs to point this out to business owners.

Since Canada is a communist country with many communist leanings, stores do not have the right to deny anybody access to their shop due to medical reasons much like they cannot take you up for being black or any other color.

This is me trying to get a straight answer out of a staff member who is nothing but hostile.

Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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