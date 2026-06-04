Trump DEMANDS Reimbursement for J6 Defendants: 'They Were Decimated by a Crooked Government'

President Trump: The court ruled against it. Yeah, but, but just so you understand, these are people that have been decimated. These are people that lost their lives over nonsense where the FBI said, go in, go in, police, go in, go into the building. And they were supposed to serve 5 years, 10 years in jail. People committed suicide. People were treated— there’s never been anything like this, what happened to those people.







And these were many great people.. And I gave them pardons. I’m very proud to have given them pardons. And I think they should be reimbursed for a crooked government. The government was crooked. This was the Biden group. And it’s not Biden. Biden was too gone.





https://youtu.be/SLnB5l1PxCY?t=2433





https://rumble.com/v7ate2g-trump-demands-reimbursement-for-j6-defendants-they-were-decimated-by-a-croo.html





https://x.com/HelpStopHate/status/2062553569023381614