Saudi Arabia’s nuclear option if US ever tried to steal its oil, Venezuela-style - Nov. 23, 1973 THROWBACK

THROWBACK: Saudi Arabia’s nuclear option if US ever tried to steal its oil, Venezuela-style

💬 “If the Americans are thinking of a military action, this is also another possibility, but then this is a suicide,” Saudi oil minister Ahmed Zaki Yamani said in a 1973 interview at the height of the ’73 oil shock.

🗣 “There are some sensitive areas in the oil fields in Saudi Arabia which will be immediately blown up” if the West invades, Yamani warned, saying the damage would take “years” to repair, and that Western economies would be starved out of Saudi oil in the meantime.

🔴 The 1973 oil crisis began when Arab OPEC powers embargoed nations which had supported Israel in the wake of the Yom Kippur War.

🔴 Secretary of State Henry Kissinger threatened to take “measures to protect [US] interests,” and privately discussed troop deployments. “It is ridiculous that the civilized world is held up by 8 million savages,” he said in a November 1973 meeting.

🔴 Ultimately, Saudi King Faisal stood firm, and the US never went through with its threats. In 1974, the kingdom signed the petrodollar agreement, cementing the dollar’s global hegemony for 50 years. Riyadh did not renew the pact in 2024.

🤔 Whatever happened to Arab solidarity against Israel, anyway?