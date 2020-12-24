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The New Atheism and the Erosion of Freedom - Part I (2018 Interview with Dr. Robert A. Morey)
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61 views • December 24, 2020
2018 Interview with Dr. Robert A. Morey in Las Vegas, NV that is based on his book entitled "The New Atheism And The Erosion of Freedom." The book is in the process of being republished at Xulon Press https://www.xulonpress.com/bookstore/bookdetail.php?PB_ISBN=9781609574246&;HC_ISBN=9781545647431
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