⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (31 December 2022) - ENG Text Only Today.

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (31 December 2022)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 In Kupyansk direction, attacks launched by artillery and Army Aviation have resulted in the neutralisation of 3 company tactical groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Timkovka, Kislovka, and Novosyolovskoye (Kharkov region).





◻️ Over 50 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, and 3 pickups have been eliminated.





💥 In Krasniy Liman direction, complex attacks launched at the AFU units near Serebryanka (Lugansk People's Republic) have resulted in causing irretrievable losses of up to 140 Ukrainian personnel, 5 tanks, 7 armoured fighting vehicles, and 4 pickups.





💥 In Donetsk direction, Russian forces continued their offensive operations by launching attacks, involving Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems, at AFU manpower and hardware concentration areas.





◻️ Over 80 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armoured personnel carriers, 4 armoured motor vehicles, and 3 pickups have been eliminated.





💥 In South Donetsk direction, successful offensive operations conducted by Russian forces have resulted in the liberation of Dorozhnyanka (Zaporozhye region).





◻️ Up to 50 personnel, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, and 5 pickups have been eliminated.





💥 Attacks launched by high-precision armament of Russian Aerospace Forces have resulted in the neutralisation of 3 provisional bases of foreign mercenaries near Krasniy Liman and Chervonaya Dibrova (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian groups of forces have neutralised 75 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military equipment at 92 areas.





◻️ 1 radar for Ukrainian S-300 air defence missile system has been detected and destroyed near Fyodorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◻️ 5 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radars have been destroyed near Chasov Yar, Artyomovsk, Avdeyevka, and Vesyoloye (Donetsk People's Republic).





◻️ 2 AFU ordnance depots have been destroyed near Bogatyr (Donetsk People's Republic) and Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region).





💥 Within the counterbattery warfare, 1 launching ramp of HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), 2 fighting vehicles for Grad MLRS, as well as 1 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, that had shelled residential areas of Donetsk and other settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic, have been destroyed near Konstantinovka.





◻️ 4 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery systems have been destroyed at their firing positions near Seversk, Stupochki, and Fyodorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





One Czech-manufactured Dana self-propelled howitzer has been destroyed near Serebryanka (Lugansk People's Republic).





✈️💥 Fighter Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 2 Mi-8 helicopters of Ukrainian Air Force near Novovasilyevka and Novoekonomicheskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 8 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Baranikovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Kirillovka, Volnoye, Chervonaya Dibrova, Volodino (Donetsk People's Republic), Vasilyevka (Zaporozhye region), and Konstantinovka (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 355 airplanes and 198 helicopters, 2,764 unmanned aerial vehicles, 399 air defence missile systems, 7,338 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 957 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,752 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 7,846 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.