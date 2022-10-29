In this satan's damn world, we're a specific minority that is not respected like the other "minorities".

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yg73XA7hv30V/



Just listen to this son of satan - John 8:44 - clearly informing (in other words) that, in this world of the devil, we are a specific minority that will not be respected like the other "minorities". I'm saying this because almost 100% of us didn't take and will not take that abomination, because we are servants of The Most High, obedient to His commandments and followers of His Only Begotten Son Yahusha / Jesus Christ! You see... If you are part of any "minority" in the world, including the LGBTQWXYZetc (that for sure is not minority anymore, since long time ago), then you have all respect and protection, but not us. This is escalating in a daily basis, because the fallen ones know that they have few time. We have to pray more, read our Bibles more and get ready in a daily basis! John 15:18-20: "IF THE WORLD HATES YOU, YE KNOW THAT IT HATED ME BEFORE IT HATED YOU. IF YE WERE OF THE WORLD, THE WORLD WOULD LOVE HIS OWN: BUT BECAUSE YE ARE NOT OF THE WORLD, BUT I HAVE CHOSEN YOU OUT OF THE WORLD, THEREFORE THE WORLD HATETH YOU. REMEMBER THE WORD THAT I SAID UNTO YOU, THE SERVANT IS NOT GREATER THAN HIS LORD. IF THEY HAVE PERSECUTED ME, THEY WILL ALSO PERSECUTE YOU; IF THEY HAVE KEPT MY SAYING, THEY WILL KEEP YOURS ALSO".

