Whitney Webb: This is Why Epstein Documents are Coming Out Now - Redacted with Clayton Morris

People who downplayed their relationship with Jeffrey Epstein are continuing to have to answer for it. The Wall Street Journal published more documents related to Epstein’s life and they show powerful people with regular contact with him after a sex crime conviction, including Bill Gates.

We speak with journalist Whitney Webb about what is new and what we already knew and how much more backtracking we are going to see from wealthy and powerful people.

