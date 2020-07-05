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Black Lives Matter Exposes White Privilege. SHOCK VIDEO!
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35 views • July 05, 2020
While the establishment leftstream media is busy promoting the idea that white people are inherently racist, real life experience proves that "white privilege" is not all it's cracked up to be. When will Americans be judged by the content of their character and not by the color of their skin?
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