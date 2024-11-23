In The Middle Of The Night (acoustic rock song, 2018)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is there something wrong?
Is there something right?
In the middle of the night
In the middle of the night…
Is there someplace to go?
Is there someplace to stay?
In the middle of the night
In the middle of the night…
Do you hear the sirens wale?
Somebody’s going through Hell
In the middle of the night
In the middle of the night…
There’s a man on his knees
Praying, God, help me please
In the middle of the night
In the middle of the night…
-----------------------------------------------
Is your world muddy grey
Or in a black and white state?
In the middle of the night
In the middle of the night…
Would you let anger stir
Or would you hold her?
In the middle of the night
In the middle of the night…
Did you see the devil
Or did you see an angel?
In the middle of the night
In the middle of the night…
Would you stand tall
And thank God for it all?
In the middle of the night
In the middle of the night…