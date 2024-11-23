In The Middle Of The Night (acoustic rock song, 2018)

Is there something wrong?

Is there something right?

In the middle of the night

In the middle of the night…

Is there someplace to go?

Is there someplace to stay?

In the middle of the night

In the middle of the night…

Do you hear the sirens wale?

Somebody’s going through Hell

In the middle of the night

In the middle of the night…

There’s a man on his knees

Praying, God, help me please

In the middle of the night

In the middle of the night…

-----------------------------------------------

Is your world muddy grey

Or in a black and white state?

In the middle of the night

In the middle of the night…

Would you let anger stir

Or would you hold her?

In the middle of the night

In the middle of the night…

Did you see the devil

Or did you see an angel?

In the middle of the night

In the middle of the night…

Would you stand tall

And thank God for it all?

In the middle of the night

In the middle of the night…