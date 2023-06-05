Silent War Ep. 6324: No Water For Whites, Patriots NOT In Control, Gay World War, MTG Betrays

💵 Please support our sponsorsOn Sale Now - Sleepy Joe Sleep Aid 15% off

Go to >> https://www.redpillliving.com/Sleep

Coupon Code: NEMOS





In this episode of The Silent War:

J6ers Can Go Rot in Hell: MTG Echoes Regime Talking Points – Claims Releasing Security Video from Jan. 6 Will Threaten Security.





South Africa Drafts Water Usage Regulations to Limit White People’s Access.





Confirmed: Fusion GPS Withheld 1,500 Documents from Durham Investigation on the Origins of the Trump-Russia Hoax – And Durham Did Not Take Legal Action.





WTH? Rep. Matt Gaetz Tells Conservative Twitter Space, “I Wasn’t Particularly Aggrieved” After Stewart Rhodes Gets 18 Year Prison Sentence for Standing Outside US Capitol on Jan 6, Committing No Violence.





The Same DC Cop Who Beat Innocent Trump Supporter Victoria White Nearly to Death on Jan. 6 – Was Driving Around with the DC Antifa Leader During the June 2020 Riots.





Biden Wants Sanctions Against Uganda Because Its Government Passed Anti-LGBT Laws.





Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Banned By Major Social Media Site, Campaign Pages Blocked.





💵 Please support our sponsors

On Sale Now - Sleepy Joe Sleep Aid 15% off

Go to >> https://www.redpillliving.com/Sleep

Coupon Code: NEMOS





VanMan's Miracle Tooth Powder

www.RedPillLiving.com/VanMans





✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors





If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.

✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate





———————————————————————





FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.

✅ https://redpillliving.com/sleep





———————————————————————





For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/news





———————————————————————





Follow on Truth Social

https://truthsocial.com/@REALDUSTINNEMOS





Also follow us at Gab

https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork





Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat





———————————————————————





💵 Please support our sponsors:





Protect yourself by buying gold;

Nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold





Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.





If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!





✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors





Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.





"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."





———————————————————————





Other Links





Learn the Hidden History of Man, Myth, & Mystery Babylon. Learn His Story, as we take you on a guided tour of the greatest conspiracies of all time, and how they all connect together! From Adam & Eve to Fauci the Freemason, and the New World Order. Learn your history, where you fit in creation, and your purpose. Find the Deep States deepest secrets, and prepare to unlearn everything you thought you knew.





https:// TheSerapeum.com/hisstory





https://TheSerapeum.com - Your Archive of The Hidden History of Mankind, and The Mystery Babylon Religion of The Deep State.