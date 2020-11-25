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AVOID PSYCHIATRY BECAUSE IT ONLY TEARS APART AND DESTROYS. AND IT NEVER WORKS.
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31 views • November 25, 2020
FACT:
Over 100 million people worldwide are prescribed psychiatric drugs for conditions that are not diseases and which no blood test, X-ray, chemical imbalance test, brain scan or any physical test can verify.
People can feel stressed, depressed, upset, awkward … or maybe they’re just “different.”
They don’t need to be locked up: Over 2 million involuntarily committed to psychiatric institutions.
They don’t need to be restrained: Over 195,000 incidents of forcible or deadly restraint.
They don’t need to be poisoned: Over 8 million adverse drug reactions (over the past decade) harming 350,000 children under 5.
They don’t need to be electrocuted: Over 55,000 deaths from shock treatment (ECT).
They don’t need to be diagnosed with disorders for which there is no biological test.
Psychiatry diagnoses: 675,000,000.
Psychiatry rakes in: $334 billion every year.
For: Zero cures. Zero results. Zero help.
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Over 100 million people worldwide are prescribed psychiatric drugs for conditions that are not diseases and which no blood test, X-ray, chemical imbalance test, brain scan or any physical test can verify.
People can feel stressed, depressed, upset, awkward … or maybe they’re just “different.”
They don’t need to be locked up: Over 2 million involuntarily committed to psychiatric institutions.
They don’t need to be restrained: Over 195,000 incidents of forcible or deadly restraint.
They don’t need to be poisoned: Over 8 million adverse drug reactions (over the past decade) harming 350,000 children under 5.
They don’t need to be electrocuted: Over 55,000 deaths from shock treatment (ECT).
They don’t need to be diagnosed with disorders for which there is no biological test.
Psychiatry diagnoses: 675,000,000.
Psychiatry rakes in: $334 billion every year.
For: Zero cures. Zero results. Zero help.
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
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