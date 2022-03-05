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Integrating Our Shadow in a Free World - Integrated Intuition Common Sense Strategies for Life & Biz
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Artemiss Keyhani - Shadow Work Coach
Artemissk.com
Between the behavioral-manipulating Great Reset of the elitists and the ineffable Great Awakening claimed by activists, lies reality and your life. How should we respond to the chaos and opportunity?
As a Clarity Coach, Ms. Keyhani uses personal development and shadow work as key tools in guiding people to become aligned within themselves – so they can live their lives and build their businesses with integrity and authenticity. Because that IS what the New Earth requires of us.
To be truly empowered individuals, supporting conscious capitalism, and creating transparent political systems, we must witness, heal, and integrate our individual and collective shadows.
Artemissk.com
Between the behavioral-manipulating Great Reset of the elitists and the ineffable Great Awakening claimed by activists, lies reality and your life. How should we respond to the chaos and opportunity?
As a Clarity Coach, Ms. Keyhani uses personal development and shadow work as key tools in guiding people to become aligned within themselves – so they can live their lives and build their businesses with integrity and authenticity. Because that IS what the New Earth requires of us.
To be truly empowered individuals, supporting conscious capitalism, and creating transparent political systems, we must witness, heal, and integrate our individual and collective shadows.
Keywords
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