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Rothschild's Edison Intl. decarbonizing the power supply; "0" Pop goes the sheeple
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279 views • September 29, 2021
Short Human Futures
General H. H. "Hap" Arnold
Is a direct descendant of Benedict Arnold
RAND Corporation
Originally known as Project RAND, PAF was established in 1946 by General H. H. "Hap" Arnold as a way of retaining the considerable benefits of civilian scientific thinking that had been demonstrated during World War II. Since its founding, PAF has remained the only Department of the Air Force federally funded research
Pan American Airways, Incorporated (PAA) was founded as a shell company on March 14, 1927 by United States Army Air Corps officers Henry "Hap" Arnold, Carl Spaatz and John Jouett out of concern for the growing influence of the German-owned Colombian air carrier SCADTA, in Central America.Operating in Colombia since 1920, SCADTA lobbied hard for landing rights in the Panama Canal Zone
General H. H. "Hap" Arnold
Is a direct descendant of Benedict Arnold
RAND Corporation
Originally known as Project RAND, PAF was established in 1946 by General H. H. "Hap" Arnold as a way of retaining the considerable benefits of civilian scientific thinking that had been demonstrated during World War II. Since its founding, PAF has remained the only Department of the Air Force federally funded research
Pan American Airways, Incorporated (PAA) was founded as a shell company on March 14, 1927 by United States Army Air Corps officers Henry "Hap" Arnold, Carl Spaatz and John Jouett out of concern for the growing influence of the German-owned Colombian air carrier SCADTA, in Central America.Operating in Colombia since 1920, SCADTA lobbied hard for landing rights in the Panama Canal Zone
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