Professor Jiang on Jimmy Dore - clip

Professor Jiang on Jimmy Dore:

The Trump administration ignored the Constitution, ignored international law, ignored the American public the majority of whom opposed this war before it started and still do.

Now there are rumors of ground troops. His theory on why none of that matters to them: this isn't a political war. It's an eschatological one.

Dore asks: "You think the ultimate purpose for people like Pete Hegseth and Benjamin Netanyahu is the end of the world — is that really what you're saying?"

"Yes. Unfortunately I am forced to come to this conclusion."