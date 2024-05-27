Full Clip Of Brand New Mandela Effect Footage Of The Hindenburg Disaster

What really gets me is the swastika on both sides of it when its really the flat Earth symbol for free energy and USA burned that shit to the ground filming it on purpose yet is another even better footage of it none of us ever saw b4
this video breaks down the various Mandela Effects about the actual Hindenburg disaster of the German Nazi airship blimp that had a swastika on it and were flying it here in America where it was sabotaged and then recorded on film on purpose to scare anyone who saw it from ever getting on a blimp or an airship ever again as the plan worked
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.