Keltec PR57 Perfect for Rex Applegate Inspired Point Shooting

“Point shooting is not sighted fire, but it most certainly is aimed fire.”

Bullseyes Don't Shoot Back: The Complete Textbook of Point Shooting for Close Quarters Combat

by Michael Janich and Col. Rex Applegate





The KelTec PR57 is an exceptional point shooting pistol.





The PR57 has a grip ratio of 2.22, that is dividing the length of a grip fore and aft by the width. A pistol with a grip ratio of 2.0 or higher indexes better for point shooting…or for picking up your red dot.





Imagine if the grip ratio was 1.0 - basically like a round dowel rod or a broom handle Mauser. Seizing it blindfolded it would be impossible to discern the orientation of the muzzle.





Even medieval sword fighters wrote about the importance of being able to index a bladed weapon.





Rex Applegate emphasized the importance of grip angle for elevation success when point shooting. Col Applegate seemed to favor the Luger P-08’s 124 degree grip. Too many comment on how good a grip feels in the hand. Try closing your eyes, locking your wrist, bringing the pistol to eye level. I want the sights to be consistently aligned when I open my eyes. I find the PR57’s 105 degree grip and high grip ratio works best for me.





The PR57 is supremely suited for point shooting

A proper grip angle for being on target with a locked wrist.

A high grip ratio for indexing the muzzle on target.

Low recoil for easy one handed operation

Smooth quasi-Double action trigger for convulsive grip firing

Low weight means easy to accelerate toward and then stop on target.

Gwrap, think of it as elbows up point shooting from the waist, is easy enough with the PR57. Light recoil makes it easier to lock down the slide and with its rotating barrel there is little risk of bloody pinching your palm.





The point is that the PR57 is an excellent Rex Applegate point shooting pistol.



