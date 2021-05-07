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GUY LITERALLY TAKES COVID VA% FROM A CVS PHARMACIST FOR TESTING
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3081 views • May 07, 2021
People are waking up and questioning everything. This guy literally takes a bottle of the va% from CVS to have it tested for ingredients. We really do not know what's in this va%, so it's just right to have it tested.
HERE'S A THOUGHT: They would rather inject that vaccine to people FOR FREE rather than have the people take the vial with them @ no cost??? Isn't it the same concept, but more morbid? Unbelievable.
HERE'S A THOUGHT: They would rather inject that vaccine to people FOR FREE rather than have the people take the vial with them @ no cost??? Isn't it the same concept, but more morbid? Unbelievable.
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