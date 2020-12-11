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SSA Architecture: Master Planning
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16 views • December 11, 2020
Ken Small of SSA Architecture explains Master Planning. We can help you figure out if the use that you want for your project is going to work. We can help your project attain the use permits needed and the zoning changes needed. A preliminary investigation prior to a client committing to a contract often makes the difference between financial success and failure of a project financially. We can show you how to make that work in your favor.
SSA Architecture
7040 Laredo Street, Suite C
Las Vegas, NV 89117
https://www.smallstudioassociates.com...
SSA Architecture
7040 Laredo Street, Suite C
Las Vegas, NV 89117
https://www.smallstudioassociates.com...
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