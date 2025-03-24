Missing after Settlers Rock Attack: Palestinian co-director of Oscar winner 'No Other Land' Hamdan Ballal STILL MISSING - part 2

Palestinian co-director of Oscar winner 'No Other Land' Hamdan Ballal STILL MISSING after beating by Israeli settlers

'They continued to attack American activists, breaking their car with stones' — Israeli co-director Yuval Abraham

Adding partial at Al-Jazeera, says he was arrested, article:

“A group of settlers just lynched Hamdan Ballal, co-director of our film No Other Land. They beat him and he has injuries in his head and stomach, bleeding,” Abraham said in a post. “Soldiers invaded the ambulance he called, and took him. No sign of him since,” he added.

