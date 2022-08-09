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Lara Trump: “This should shake you to your core, what has happened today. This is a very clear demarcation in the history of America…
They detest Donald Trump - not just on the Democrat side - but the general establishment, because he’s not one of them. Because he doesn’t play their game.
They are terrified he’s going to announce any day that he’s running for President in 2024…
They are terrified of him…”