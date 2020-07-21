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Nazi Germany Survivor Kitty Werthmann Warns of Democrat Party SOCIALISM and GUN CONTROL! (MUST WATCH)
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104 views • July 21, 2020
Kitty Werthmann, an Austrian World War II survivor, gives her account of Hitler's takeover of Austria. The similarities to today's left and their "progressive agenda", are staggering!
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This is the personal testimony of Kitty Werthmann who saw Hitler’s rise to power in pre-war Austria. He did not conquer by force. He was eagerly welcomed by the people because the Nazis promised free health care, guaranteed income, unemployment benefits, free nursery care, equality for all, gun control, and other enticements that, since WWII, have become deeply embedded in the American political system. Americans did not learn from the mistakes of the German people and now must pay a horrific price for their error.
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original post:
https://redpilluniversity.org/2020/07/19/is-america-following-the-same-path-as-nazi-germany-kitty-werthmann-2013/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-awkYhtey50
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This is the personal testimony of Kitty Werthmann who saw Hitler’s rise to power in pre-war Austria. He did not conquer by force. He was eagerly welcomed by the people because the Nazis promised free health care, guaranteed income, unemployment benefits, free nursery care, equality for all, gun control, and other enticements that, since WWII, have become deeply embedded in the American political system. Americans did not learn from the mistakes of the German people and now must pay a horrific price for their error.
-----------------------------------------------------------
original post:
https://redpilluniversity.org/2020/07/19/is-america-following-the-same-path-as-nazi-germany-kitty-werthmann-2013/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-awkYhtey50
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