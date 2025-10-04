Hamas official: Main issue to end TRAGEDY Netanyahu’s caused against Palestinian people - Senior Hamas official

Main issue to end TRAGEDY Netanyahu’s caused against Palestinian people — Senior Hamas official

Mousa Abu Marzook adds group’s 'worked POSITIVELY' on response to Trump's proposal.

Adding: DEATH by 'famine' in Gaza reaches 459 — including 154 children

Death toll for children rising by the day — three days ago was 151. Gaza Ministry of Health reports,

Adding: Palestinian Authority Prez Abbas WELCOMES Trump and Hamas statements

Says priorities right now 'IMMEDIATE commitment to complete ceasefire'

And 'release of ALL hostages and prisoners'