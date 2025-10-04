Hamas official: Main issue to end TRAGEDY Netanyahu’s caused against Palestinian people - Senior Hamas official

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Main issue to end TRAGEDY Netanyahu’s caused against Palestinian people — Senior Hamas official
Mousa Abu Marzook adds group’s 'worked POSITIVELY' on response to Trump's proposal.
Adding: DEATH by 'famine' in Gaza reaches 459 — including 154 children
Death toll for children rising by the day — three days ago was 151. Gaza Ministry of Health reports,
Adding: Palestinian Authority Prez Abbas WELCOMES Trump and Hamas statements
Says priorities right now 'IMMEDIATE commitment to complete ceasefire'
And 'release of ALL hostages and prisoners'