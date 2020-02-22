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News on Chen Quishi - The Chinese Government Said This about Chen Quishi[Chen Chu Shil]
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170 views • February 22, 2020
This is the latest on the information on Chen Quishi, according to the Chinese Government. Too much secrecy, Too much Communism. I will personally believe this, only when I see him free.
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