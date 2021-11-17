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GRACE ASAGRA WITH DAVID JEROME PUTNAM - "FIGHTING THE RIGHT TO STAY UNJABBED"
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70 views • November 17, 2021
Credit to Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra
Guest: David Putnam
Topic: Fighting for the Right to Stay Unjabbed
https://shiatsujournalist.jimdofree.com/
My Bio:
I studied Japanese Culture at Universities in Switzerland and Japan
and continued as a Freelance Video Journalist ("Shiatsu Journalist") & "Absolute Trend-Spotter".
I'll soon enter the political arena to fight for the Human Right to stay UNVACCINATED.
Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
https://linktr.ee/GraceAsagra
www.quantumnurse.life
www.graceasagra.com
Guest: David Putnam
Topic: Fighting for the Right to Stay Unjabbed
https://shiatsujournalist.jimdofree.com/
My Bio:
I studied Japanese Culture at Universities in Switzerland and Japan
and continued as a Freelance Video Journalist ("Shiatsu Journalist") & "Absolute Trend-Spotter".
I'll soon enter the political arena to fight for the Human Right to stay UNVACCINATED.
Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
https://linktr.ee/GraceAsagra
www.quantumnurse.life
www.graceasagra.com
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