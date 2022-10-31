Venom Evidences Grow

Can we look back at the detractors of the snake venom discovery and wonder why they were so quick and vicious to bellow that Dr. bryan Ardis was wrong?

We take a look back at april 2022 when the strike of the viper deniers began, and then see the latest follow up video that Ardis has guested on that tells an even deeper tale of corrupt venom conspirators.

Feel free to offer your own comments, as we are all in the discovery process all over again on this one. How realistic is this theory? Any thoughts?







