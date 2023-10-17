Create New Account
Richard O. Burdick performs the horn part to an arrangement of Tchaikovsky's 5th Andante for six brass players.
Published 14 hours ago

The horn solo was played "live" All other parts were prerecorded on October 16, 2023. Trumpet and tuba parts were played on horn and adjusted via Spectral effects. Trombone parts were played on Wagner tuba  #wagnertuba.





trumpethorntrombonefrenchhornchambermusictubasextetwagnertuba

