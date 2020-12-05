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Be vigilant like Daniel & reject the mark of the beast
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157 views • December 05, 2020
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This video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on August 11, 2020.
As followers of Christ, as the saints of God who keep the commandments of God and have the faith of Jesus, our faith in God will be greatly tested especially in these last days of earth’s history. Bible prophecy is unfolding rapidly before our eyes as we are fast-tracking towards the enforcement of the mark of the Vatican beast.
The Scriptures remind us of the trials and sufferings the Israelites went through in Egypt as they fled Egypt, which symbolizes atheism. Daniel 6 gives us a glimpse of what Christians will go through because of their faith and obedience to the Christian God of the universe.
In speaking of King Darius’ presidents and princes, we read in Daniel 6:5, Then said these men, We shall not find any occasion against this Daniel, except we find it against him concerning the law of his God. The law of God is His ten commandments as they are found in Exodus 20:3-17. His ten commandments is God’s covenant with His saints who keep the commandments of God and are a prerequisite to being considered as a saint of God according to Revelation 14:12.
Daniel 6:5 is about to repeat itself as the law of God will be contested and attacked by satanic, worldly authorities. In the same way, Daniel was put into the lions’ den because of his faith and obedience to God, some Christians will be put in prisons while others will be associated in small groups in remote areas while many others will be paying the ultimate price and be beheaded for the witness of Jesus, and for the word of God rather than worshipping the Vatican beast or its image, the 501c3 government-registered churches or for rejecting its mark of Sunday as the day of WORSHIP of the Vatican.
Like Daniel, they will obey God rather than man. Like Daniel, they will be zealous towards God by putting God and His holy ten commandments first rather than embracing man and his law and they will be the saints of God as per Revelation 14:12. They will obey God’s admonition in Revelation 18:4-5 to come out of the apostate and lawless Babylonian churches.
Because of their faith and obedience to the King of heaven, the Lord Jesus Christ, they will NOT take the mark of the Vatican beast and along with the resurrected saints including the prophet Daniel, the 144,000 sealed, living, end-time saints of God will meet their Lord, God, King and Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ, in the air according to 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17 and be with their God forevermore and the y shall see the holy, beautiful face of the Almighty God the Father according to Revelation 22:4. Praise, glory and thanks to the Most High God for His mercy endureth forever.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines. For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
This video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on August 11, 2020.
As followers of Christ, as the saints of God who keep the commandments of God and have the faith of Jesus, our faith in God will be greatly tested especially in these last days of earth’s history. Bible prophecy is unfolding rapidly before our eyes as we are fast-tracking towards the enforcement of the mark of the Vatican beast.
The Scriptures remind us of the trials and sufferings the Israelites went through in Egypt as they fled Egypt, which symbolizes atheism. Daniel 6 gives us a glimpse of what Christians will go through because of their faith and obedience to the Christian God of the universe.
In speaking of King Darius’ presidents and princes, we read in Daniel 6:5, Then said these men, We shall not find any occasion against this Daniel, except we find it against him concerning the law of his God. The law of God is His ten commandments as they are found in Exodus 20:3-17. His ten commandments is God’s covenant with His saints who keep the commandments of God and are a prerequisite to being considered as a saint of God according to Revelation 14:12.
Daniel 6:5 is about to repeat itself as the law of God will be contested and attacked by satanic, worldly authorities. In the same way, Daniel was put into the lions’ den because of his faith and obedience to God, some Christians will be put in prisons while others will be associated in small groups in remote areas while many others will be paying the ultimate price and be beheaded for the witness of Jesus, and for the word of God rather than worshipping the Vatican beast or its image, the 501c3 government-registered churches or for rejecting its mark of Sunday as the day of WORSHIP of the Vatican.
Like Daniel, they will obey God rather than man. Like Daniel, they will be zealous towards God by putting God and His holy ten commandments first rather than embracing man and his law and they will be the saints of God as per Revelation 14:12. They will obey God’s admonition in Revelation 18:4-5 to come out of the apostate and lawless Babylonian churches.
Because of their faith and obedience to the King of heaven, the Lord Jesus Christ, they will NOT take the mark of the Vatican beast and along with the resurrected saints including the prophet Daniel, the 144,000 sealed, living, end-time saints of God will meet their Lord, God, King and Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ, in the air according to 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17 and be with their God forevermore and the y shall see the holy, beautiful face of the Almighty God the Father according to Revelation 22:4. Praise, glory and thanks to the Most High God for His mercy endureth forever.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines. For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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