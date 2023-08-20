Starcraft - Dark Vengeance Campaign 4

Difficulty - Medium



Intro: Zeratul has detected that Ulrezaj has 5 Khaydarin crystals in his possession that must be destroyed. The crystals are emanating a strange power and only by bringing a dark archon to the crystal is the only way to destroy them. Zeratul cannot send you reinforcements but Zeratul will send a decoy attack to try to distract the main force away from your strike force. You will be given a few very elite protoss units with very powerful stats to help you.





Strategy: This mission looks way more intimidating than it actually is, but the protoss units you’re provided are more than capable of handling the zerg and you are also given a dark archon that can mind control enemy units. The 1st base to destroy is orange, you have to micro your units, have your dark Templars and dragoons kill the hydralisks and spore colonies while you have your scouts attack the sunken colonies. After you destroy the 1st Khaydarin crystal, all of orange’s units become pacified. I would then move north to yellow where you can mind control the enemy lurker on the outskirts. Move slowly, careful to avoid patrolling overlords that can detect your high Templars. There are about 3 or 4 Ultralisks protecting the khaydarin crystal so you’ll need to kill them 1 by 1. Try to mind control 1 to while you’re at it. After yellow is pacificed, the next step is to move to brown in the bottom right. This is by far the easiest crystal to get to because it is protected by mutalisks that don’t do much damage. Kill the surrounding units and then move to destroy the 3rd Khaydarin crystal. After brown is pacified, you’ll need to mind control the shuttle because the remaining crystals cannot be reached through land alone. The last 2 crystals are the hardest to get to. In the middle you have white where the crystal is surrounded by guardians and scourge, a dangerous combination. Also be aware that there is a trigger in place where purple will spawn either 8 hydralisks, 3 ultralisks or 16 zerglings and send them on random paths through the middle of the map close to white. To stop the patrols, you’ll need to fly to the top right of the map to destroy the purple khaydarin crystal. Its heavily defended with devourers and high Templar is move with caution, take out 1 enemy at a time. Ignore the time limit, they give you plenty of time to complete your objections. With purple pacified, move to the middle of the map to engage white’s forces. Watch out for tunneled enemies. I found that the safest way to handle the scourge is to send in hallucinated scouts to clear them. Since this is the last crystal, you can run your forces straight to the crystal as the mission ends when the final crystal is broken. Fin!





Unit Composition: You get what you are given in the beginning of the map, make sure to make use of mind control.