Ukraine Update Dec 31, 2022

⚡️SITREP

◽️ On 29 December, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a massive attack, using high-precision long-range air- and sea-based armament, at the military control framework, and the power facilities that ensured operating of Ukrainian defense industry.

◽️ The goal of the attack has been reached, all the assigned targets have been neutralized.

◽️ The attack has resulted in stopping the production and maintenance of military hardware and ordnance, as well as in terminating the redeployment of reserve forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) from western regions of Ukraine.

◽️ The disruption of rail traffic, the foreign-manufactured armament delivered for the AFU is blocked in the rear areas.

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, artillery attack has resulted in the neutralization of the manpower and hardware of the units from 14th Mechanized Brigade of the AFU near Petropavlovka, and 92nd Mechanized Brigade of the AFU near Kruglyakovka (Kharkov region).

◻️ Up to 60 Ukrainian personnel, 3 armored fighting vehicles, and 2 pickups have been eliminated.

💥 In Krasniy Liman direction, the attacks launched by Russian aviation and artillery at the manpower and hardware of 110th Territorial Defense Brigade near Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic) has resulted in the elimination of over 40 Ukrainian personnel, 4 armored fighting vehicles, and 5 motor vehicles.

💥 In Donetsk direction, successful offensive operation of Russian forces has resulted in the neutralization of the units from 25th Airborne Brigade of the AFU near Krasnaya Gora, and 60th Mechanized Brigade of the AFU near Kleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◻️ The enemy has lost up to 50 Ukrainian personnel, 3 armored personnel carriers, and 4 pickups in the abovementioned direction.

💥 In South Donetsk direction, the attacks, launched by Army Aviation and artillery at the concentration of the units from 72nd Mechanized Brigade of the AFU near Novomikhaylovka, as well as from 108th Territorial Defense Brigade near Prechistovka, have resulted in the elimination of over 70 Ukrainian personnel, 5 armored fighting vehicles, and 6 motor vehicles.

- Russian Defense Ministry











