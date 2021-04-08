Ole Dammegard | Staged Terror: Manchester, London, Charlottesville, Barcelona

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TheHighersideChats
Join The Higherside Chats podcast as host, Greg Carlwood, talks false flags, staged terror events, and the events we've seen in 2017 with returning guest, Ole Dammegard.
Become a Plus Member at www.TheHighersideChatsPlus.com/subscribe to hear a second hour of all THC episodes. This week's included:
- the odd coincidence that many of the people credited with capturing footage in recent terror events, actually have careers in media and government
- the extraordinary amount of “shoeless victims” in the media footage of these terror events, how that motif is also seen within Freemasonic ritual, and the symbolism behind it
A few valuable resources from the interview:
Crisis Solutions: http://www.crisis-solutions.com/
NC4 Safety and Security: http://nc4.com/Pages/default.aspx
Bell Pottinger: https://bellpottinger.com/
Ariana Grande video where she references singing hits for victims of Manchester: https://www.tmz.com/2017/06/04/ariana-grande-singing-hits-one-love-manchester-because-victim-mother/
Crisis Actors Rehearse Terror Attack in Manchester UK in May: https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/6cu9t2/crisis_actors_rehearse_terror_attack_in/
ITN Productions: http://www.itnproductions.co.uk/
Want more Ole Dammegard?
Check out his website "Light On Conspiracies": https://www.lightonconspiracies.com/
Find him on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt2h...
Or grab one of his books on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/s?i=stripbooks&;rh=p_27%3AOle+Dammegard&s=relevancerank&text=Ole+Dammegard&ref=dp_byline_sr_book_1
Want to hear more THC?
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