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Twitter Users Go OFF on Joe Biden after He Scolds Americans for Living Freely
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70 views • April 07, 2021
Leah Barkoukis from Townhall reports, Joe Biden lamented that people are letting their guard down amid the pandemic even though the country is not in the clear yet.
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